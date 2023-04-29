PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police are investigating after they say two people were shot early Saturday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., officer were called to the 300 block of Lonsdale Ave. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, police found that two people had been shot; a 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man.

Both the victims, who are not being named at this time, were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

During their investigation, police believe this shooting may have been an isolated incident, possibly accidental.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Pawtucket Police Department.