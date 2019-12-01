Police investigating after two men were shot Saturday night

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Woonsocket police are investigating after two men were shot Saturday night.

According to Deputy Chief Michael Lemoine, around 8 p.m., two men were sitting in a first floor apartment on East School Street when an unknown Hispanic man came into the apartment with a gun and demanded money.

Police say the victims were trying to push the suspect out of the apartment when they were shot.

Both men were struck in the upper right bicep. They were taken to Rhode Island Hospital and are expected to be ok.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20’s or 30’s, between 5’4″ and 5’5″ tall, medium build and wearing a dark sweatshirt of hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Woonsocket Police Detectives at 766-1212.