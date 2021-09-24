Police investigating after girl shot in the leg in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a girl was shot in the leg in Pawtucket Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police said officers were called to North Bend Street just before 3 p.m. for reports of shots fired in the area.

When they arrived, police said the officers found a juvenile female “believed to be unrelated to the disturbance” suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg.

The girl, who has not yet been identified, was transported to the hospital to be treated for her injuries, which police believe are not life threatening.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone who can provide further information is asked to contact either the Pawtucket Police Department by calling (401) 726-3911, Detective Doug Harrison by calling (401) 727-9100 ext. 725 or emailing dharrington@pawtucketpolice.com, or Detective Jessica Goostray by calling (401) 727-9100 ext. 737 or emailing jgoostray@pawtucketpolice.com.