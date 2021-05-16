Police identify victim in Pawtucket homicide

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police have identified the victim of Saturday’s homicide on Randall Street.

Leonardo Tavares, 20, of Pawtucket was found inside a vehicle with several gunshot wounds, according to police. He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Pawtucket police, with the assistance of Providence Police, said they detained and questioned four people in connection with the shooting. Those people were later released.

The shooting remains under investigation.