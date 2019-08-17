Police identify man struck and killed in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police have identified the man killed after being hit by a car on an I-95 on-ramp in Pawtucket.

Investigators say just after 5 p.m. Friday, Joao Daveiga, 76, of Pawtucket was crossing the on-ramp from Lonsdale Avenue to I-95 South when he was struck.

Daveiga was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the vehicle, who was not injured, is cooperating with the investigation and police said they’re looking into whether or not charges will be filed.

Police are looking for anyone who may have seen Daveiga prior to the incident since they are trying to determine what the person was doing on the on-ramp.

Anyone who may have any information should contact the Rhode Island State Police at (401) 444-1000.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.