Police ID Woonsocket fire victim

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Woonsocket police have identified the woman who died after being pulled out of a house fire Monday morning.

Police said June Wilkinson, 58, was found unresponsive on the first floor of a home on Newbury Avenue. She later died at Landmark Medical Center. A dog also died in the fire.

Crews were called to the home around 7 a.m. Once they got Wilkinson out of the home they fought the fire from the outside because of extremely dangerous conditions in the home.

The fire chief said there were holes in the first floor.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

