Police ID woman struck, killed by car in North Smithfield

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Police now confirm a pedestrian struck by a vehicle Wednesday night has died from her injuries.

North Smithfield police officers were called to Greenville Road just before 6 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman lying on the side of the road.

The woman – identified as Candice Destefani, 34, of Woonsocket – was rushed to Landmark Medical Center where, police said, she died of her injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, but the driver of the vehicle involved is not facing charges and a preliminary investigation found no evidence of impaired or distracted driving.