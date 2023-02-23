CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have released the name of a Woonsocket woman who died following a head-on crash in Cumberland on Monday.

Marie Mollicone, 67, was a passenger in the vehicle whose driver suffered a “severe medical episode” before veering into oncoming traffic on Mendon Road, according to police.

Mollicone was rushed to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Police say the driver who suffered a medical emergency and the two adults and two children from the second vehicle were also taken to area hospitals with minor injuries.