Police ID woman found shot to death in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police have identified the 19-year-old woman who was shot and killed in Pawtucket last weekend.

Tatyana Francois, of Cranston, was shot on Japonica Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night, according to police.

Francois was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

There’s been no word from police on any suspects or what may have led up to the violence.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support Francois’ family.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Detective Justin Gould at (401) 727-7100 ext. 723 or jgould@pawtucketpolice.com, or Detective Andrew Torres at (401) 727-9100 ext. 769 or atorres@pawtucketpolice.com.