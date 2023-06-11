PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have identified the victim of Friday’s deadly shooting on Montgomery Street in Pawtucket as 21-year-old Julian Garcia of North Providence.

Police said Garcia was walking back to his car after delivering food when he was shot multiple times. He was taken to Miriam Hospital prior to police arriving and was later pronounced dead.

Detectives say they believe more than one person may be responsible and that the incident was not random.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.