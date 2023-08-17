CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Detectives continue to investigate a shooting in Central Falls that killed one man and landed another in the hospital.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Garfield Street and Fuller Avenue. Central Falls police said they arrived to find two 24-year-old men suffering from gunshot wounds in a car that had crashed into a parked van.

The man in the driver’s seat, Leony Cabrera of Central Falls, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The second man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital. Police said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information is asked to call Central Falls police at (401) 727-7411 or leave an anonymous tip at (401) 727-7420.