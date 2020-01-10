Police ID suspects in robbery outside Pawtucket pub

Tiffany Bingham (left), Johnny Hines (right). Courtesy Pawtucket Police Department

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police plan to charge two people with robbing a man earlier this week outside a Pawtucket pub.

Tiffany Bingham, 48, of Pawtucket, and Johnny Hines, 54, of Providence, will be charged with first-degree robbery and conspiracy, according to Sgt. Christopher LeFort.

Courtesy: Pawtucket Police Department

Police allege the pair robbed the victim late Wednesday night on Benefit Street. They released surveillance images of the suspects on Thursday in hopes of learning their identities.

Both Bingham and Hines were due to be arraigned Friday in Providence District Court.

