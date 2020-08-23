Police ID suspect, victim in apparent domestic homicide

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Woonsocket police have identified the suspect and victim in the alleged domestic homicide that happened Saturday evening.

According to police, they were called to the Walnut Hill Apartments on Diamond Hill Rd. just after 5:30 p.m. for an apparent domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they found a woman, later identified as Erika Belcourt, 40, lying in the parking lot with serious injuries.

Belcourt was able to talk with first responders on scene, who treated her for her injuries and rushed her to Rhode Island Hospital, where she later died.

During their investigation, police say Belcourt and her boyfriend, James Grilli, 37, of Pawtucket, were involved in a “heated verbal argument” at her apartment, according to a news release.

Police say the argument moved outside where Grilli got into his vehicle and Belcourt tried to prevent him from leaving by standing in front of his car.

Investigators then say Grilli then intentionally accelerated towards Belcourt, knocking her down, running her over.

Grilli took off from the scene, but was caught several hours later in Pawtucket.

Grilli was arrested and is facing several charges including Domestic 1st Degree Murder, Domestic Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Domestic Breaking and Entering.

Woonsocket police are still investigating this homicide.