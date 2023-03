PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police have identified the man who died in a crash in Mansfield Monday.

George Gyamfi, 28, was driving on I-95 South when his car veered off the road and crashed into trees, police said.

Gyamfi, of Pawtucket, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a 26-year-old Pawtucket man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No word on his condition.

A GoFundMe page set up for Gyamfi has already raised over $24,000.