WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Woonsocket police have identified one suspect arrested during a crash on Friday afternoon.

Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates tells 12 News it all started when officers spotted the suspect, identified as 20-year-old city resident Craig Washington, who was wanted on a felony warrant, inside of a vehicle.

Oates said Washington sped off shortly after officers attempted to approach the vehicle. The suspect reportedly side-swiped two oncoming cars while speeding down Social Street and rear-ended a third before rolling over.

Police were able to catch Washington, along with an unidentified suspect, and take them both into custody.

A suspect wanted on a felony warrant crashed into three vehicles and then rolled over on Social Street in Woonsocket, police tell me

Suspect and a passenger fled but were apprehended. They're at RI Hospital with injuries. The three drivers hit are also in the hospital.

Oates said that Washington is facing several charges, including reckless driving (second offense), three counts of leaving the scene of an accident with injury, obstruction and resisting arrest.

He was also wanted on a Superior Court warrant for failure to appear for restitution payment on an original charge of assault and battery.

Three other people involved in the accident were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Right now, the incident remains under investigation.