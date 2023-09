PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have released the name of the Pawtucket man who died following a crash involving two motorcycles and a car.

Police say 22-year-old Tyler Massey was one of the riders injured in the crash Sunday evening on Daggett Avenue.

He later died at the hospital, according to police. The other rider, a 21-year-old man, was also taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.