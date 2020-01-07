Police ID missing elderly woman found in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The elderly woman who was found wandering Pawtucket disoriented and confused last week has been identified.

Police were able to identify the woman as Madeline Alioudor, 78, of Brooklyn, New York.

Officers found Alioudor last Friday at the Suffolk and Grand Avenues and said she appeared to be lost. She was transported to the hospital for treatment and assistance.

Police said throughout the investigation, detectives were able to find Alioudor’s son, who lives in Brooklyn.

Her son was later able to confirm his mother’s identity through photographs. He told police his family lost contact with his mother a few years back and had not heard or seen from her.

Police gave the son contact information for his mother and her social worker.