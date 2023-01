LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have released the name of the Lincoln man who died following a crash last week.

Papa Ndoye, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened last Tuesday evening on Old River Road near Railroad Street, according to police.

The second driver, who police said was a juvenile, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.