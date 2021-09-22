Police ID man killed in Central Falls double shooting

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Central Falls police continue to investigate a shooting that killed one man and left another man injured late Tuesday night.

Police say they responded to the area of the basketball court at Sacred Heart Park around 9 p.m. and found a man lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds.

The man, later identified as Malcolm Sostre, 28, of Central Falls, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say a second victim, a 19-year-old man, was found about a block away who fled from the basketball court suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head.

He was pronounced to Rhode Island Hospital in serious, but stable condition and is expected to recover.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.

Anyone with information or witnessed the incident is urged to contact the Central Falls Police Department at (401) 727-7411 or the TIPS line at (401) 727-7420. All calls will remain anonymous.