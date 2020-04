PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police continue to investigate after a man was hit and killed while walking on I-95 over the weekend.

On Tuesday, police identified the man as Saykor Doman, 45, who was last known to be living in Cranston.

Doman was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday afternoon after he was struck in the area of northbound Exit 27 in Pawtucket, according to police.

It’s unclear at this time why Doman was walking on the highway.