WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Woonsocket police have identified one person involved in a shooting that happened on Saturday afternoon.

According to Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates, police were called to the area of Cumberland and Locust Streets around 2:30 p.m., for reports of two people exchanging gunfire.

During the altercation, a 13-year-old boy in a vehicle driving by was struck by either one of the bullets or shattering glass in the arm and suffered minor injuries.

The boy’s father was driving at the time, and a 14-year-old by were also in the car, but neither of them were injured.

Police were able to arrest and identify one suspect as Gerald Ware, 49, of Woonsocket.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the leg, but was then released into police custody.

Ware is facing several charges, including three counts of felony assault, discharging a firearm when committing a crime of violence, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence, carrying a pistol or revolver without a license or permit. firing in a compact area, firing across a highway and disorderly conduct.

At last check, Woonsocket police are still looking for the second suspect involved in the incident.