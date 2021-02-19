Police: Man shot, killed in Pawtucket was targeted

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have identified the 20-year-old man who was shot and killed in Pawtucket early Thursday morning.

Officers found Jontel Tavares suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle on Benefit Street around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Tavares was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police believe Tavares was targeted, though the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Pawtucket Police Detectives Justin Gould or Michael Cioe:

