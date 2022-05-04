LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Lincoln police continue to investigate a deadly single-car crash on Twin River Road.

The driver was identified Wednesday as Donald E. Alves, 65, of Cumberland.

Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Alves side-swiped two other vehicles before his car left the roadway and went into the woods, according to police.

The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.

It was one of four deadly crashes that occurred in Southern New England within about 15 hours.

Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, a 38-year-old Abington man was killed and two of his passengers were hurt in a single-car crash on I-95 in Exeter.

Just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, a 49-year-old Fall River man was involved in a crash on Route 24 in Freetown and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Then, around 11:45 a.m., two vehicles collided on Harris Avenue in Woonsocket. A 58-year-old woman died as a result, police said, while her passenger and the second driver were taken to the hospital with injuries.