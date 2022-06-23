CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Cumberland police continue to investigate after a husband and wife were found dead inside their home Wednesday morning.

The couple was identified Thursday as Courtney Huard, 42, and Eric Huard, 51.

Police said they were called to Birchwood Drive around 6:40 a.m. for a report of two adults suffering from gunshot wounds. The Huards were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their three children, who were home at the time, were not hurt, according to police.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths are unclear at this time, but police said it appeared to be an isolated incident.

Rhode Island State Police and the attorney general’s office are assisting with the investigation.