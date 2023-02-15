CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Cumberland police continue to investigate a crash that killed two women earlier this week.

The second victim was identified Wednesday as 57-year-old Olga Millette of Woonsocket. Police said she’s formerly of Blackstone, Mass.

Police identified the first victim on Tuesday as 25-year-old Sara J. Laboissonniere of Cumberland.

“Chief [Matthew] Benson would, again, like to offer our deepest sympathies to the friends and family of those affected by this tragedy, particularly the loved ones of Ms. Laboissonniere and Ms. Millette,” the department wrote in a news release on Wednesday.

The crash happened Monday afternoon on Pine Swamp Road and the cause is still unknown. Police said one of the vehicles was involved in a hit-and-run about a half-mile down the road just before the deadly crash.