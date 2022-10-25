WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Woonsocket man Tuesday after he stole someone’s car and crashed it into his former workplace.

Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates said Scott Stern, 49, drove the car through the front entrance of the Dollar Tree on Park Avenue.

Oates said officers responded to a disturbance at a nearby housing development prior to the crash, where Stern reportedly got into a heated argument with another resident.

Stern then took that resident’s keys, hopped into the car and drove off.

Surveillance video from inside the store shows the vehicle crashing through the double glass doors, narrowly missing a young girl who was walking by.

Stern immediately hopped out of the driver’s seat following the crash and went inside the store, where Oates said he got into a fight with a good Samaritan.

The police chief said Stern began throwing various products at responding officers as they approached him.

Officers were eventually able to apprehend Stern after Tasing him, according to the police chief.

Oates said Stern drove the vehicle into the Dollar Tree intentionally because he’d been fired from the store on Monday.

No one inside the store was injured. Stern was transported to Landmark Medical Center and was later released into police custody.

Stern is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning. He’s charged with felony assault, simple assault, resisting arrest and possession of a stolen vehicle.