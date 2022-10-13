PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Pawtucket man Wednesday after a “large amount” of THC edibles were found inside his home.

Officers searched Justin Palavra’s Reservoir Avenue apartment in connection with an investigation into a domestic felony assault involving a gun.

While looking for the gun, officers found packaged edibles that “closely resembled common household snacks,” such as Cheetos, Doritos, Oreos and pop rocks.

Palavra was taken into custody and charged with domestic violence felony assault and/or battery, domestic violence disorderly conduct, manufacturing/possession/delivery of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute and maintaining common nuisance/controlled substances.