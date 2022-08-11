PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket woman was arrested Tuesday after officers found approximately $500,000 worth of meth inside her apartment.

Police executed a search warrant on Rayne Goyette’s Jefferson Avenue Apartment as part of an investigation into a suspicious package that was sent there from California.

Police said the officers opened the package and found approximately 10 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine inside.

Goyette was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, manufacturing/possession/delivery of a controlled substance over 5 kilograms, maintaining a common nuisance and distribution/manufacturing in or near a school zone.