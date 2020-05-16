Police: Employee stole $13K+ worth of electronics from North Smithfield Walmart

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — An employee at the Walmart in North Smithfield was arrested after an investigation revealed he’d stolen more than $13,000 of electronic devices while working there.
Rafael Davila-Rodriguez, 27, of Woonsocket is charged with one count of embezzlement and fraudulent conversion.
Police said Davila-Rodriguez worked at the Walmart in Dowling VIllage and stole the devices, worth nearly $13,500 in total, throughout the month of April.
In total, police said Davila-Rodriguez stole four GPS units, one Yeti Nano, 21 Nintendo Switch Devices, 10 iPhone 11 phones and four pairs of Apple Airpods.
Davila-Rodriguez was released on a summons for his arraignment, which will take place in September.