Police: Employee stole $13K+ worth of electronics from North Smithfield Walmart

Courtesy: North Smithfield Police

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — An employee at the Walmart in North Smithfield was arrested after an investigation revealed he’d stolen more than $13,000 of electronic devices while working there.

Rafael Davila-Rodriguez, 27, of Woonsocket is charged with one count of embezzlement and fraudulent conversion.

Police said Davila-Rodriguez worked at the Walmart in Dowling VIllage and stole the devices, worth nearly $13,500 in total, throughout the month of April.

In total, police said Davila-Rodriguez stole four GPS units, one Yeti Nano, 21 Nintendo Switch Devices, 10 iPhone 11 phones and four pairs of Apple Airpods.

Davila-Rodriguez was released on a summons for his arraignment, which will take place in September.

