Police: driver made up car theft story to cover for crash

Blackstone Valley

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The driver of a car that crashed into a building Saturday tried to claim someone stole it, Pawtucket police said in a news release Monday.

Josue Escobar, 32, of Cranston is charged with reckless driving, driving to endanger, and false reporting of a crime, according to Pawtucket police.

Two people, a 49-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, were injured in the crash on Weeden Street around 11:15 p.m. Saturday. A short time after the crash, Pawtucket police said Escobar told Central Falls police that someone assaulted him and stole his car.

Josue Escobar (Police Photo)

Escobar was brought to Pawtucket Police Headquarters. Under questioning by detectives, police said Escobar admitted that he had not been assaulted and that he was behind the wheel. According to police, Escobar confessed that he had accelerated too fast, causing the car to hit the building. Escobar said he pulled his two passengers from the car, then walked to Central Falls police to report the robbery.

Police said Escobar was arraigned by a bail commissioner and released on $1000 personal recognizance. He is due in court Thursday.

