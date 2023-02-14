CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Flowers have been placed at the scene of a crash in Cumberland that claimed the lives of two people on Monday.

One of the victims was identified Tuesday as 25-year-old Sara J. Laboissonniere of Cumberland. The town’s police department said they’re still working to identify the second person killed, who was also female.

The crash happened Monday afternoon on Pine Swamp Road. Just beforehand, police said there was a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of West Wrentham Road. The fleeing suspect vehicle was then involved in the fatal crash.

Police confirmed the suspect vehicle was not the vehicle driven by Laboissonniere.

“Chief Benson would like to reiterate our deepest sympathies to the friends and family of those affected by this tragedy, particularly the loved ones of Ms. Sara Laboissonniere,” the department wrote in a news release. “This case is tragic on so many levels and our hearts go out to Sara’s loved ones at such a difficult time.”

The two crashes remain under investigation.