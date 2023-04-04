CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Cumberland police say a woman died Monday after an apparent accident involving a backyard fire pit.

Chief Matthew Benson said emergency crews were called to Mayflower Drive and found 60-year-old Deborah Engels, who had died from her injuries.

“Chief Benson and the members of the Cumberland Police Department would like to offer our thoughts and prayers to the family, friends, and loved ones of Mrs. Engels,” the department wrote in a statement.

The fire marshal was also called to the scene to help with the investigation.