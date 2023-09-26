CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Detectives have captured a man wanted in connection with a deadly stabbing in Cumberland over the weekend.

Robert Perry, 34, was taken into custody Tuesday in Warwick and charged with first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Otis Diggs.

Perry is accused of stabbing Diggs in the “lower extremities” inside a Front Street home Saturday afternoon. Diggs was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the stabbing stemmed from an altercation between Perry, Diggs and third person. It’s unclear at this time whether Perry acted alone, though detectives confirmed that there were several witnesses to the stabbing.

Detectives said Perry has a lengthy criminal history spanning both Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

“We hope that this small, but important step gives those left behind by Mr. Diggs an opportunity to grieve and begin to heal,” Cumberland Police Chief Matthew Benson said. “Senseless violence like this has no place in our society … We need to be better custodians of life.”

Diggs’ death remains under investigation and additional charges may be forthcoming.