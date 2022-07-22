CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Investigators have determined that a Cumberland woman was the victim of a domestic homicide last month.

Cumberland Police Chief Matthew Benson said Friday that 42-year-old Courtney Huard was shot and killed by her husband, 51-year-old Eric Huard, who then took his own life.

The shooting took place around 6:30 a.m. on June 22 at their home on Birchwood Drive.

Their three children, who were home at the time, were not hurt, according to police.

“We are reminded that there are three children who lost their parents, and two families that are devastated by the loss of their loved ones,” Benson said. “Our thoughts continue to be with them at this time.”

Benson said Rhode Island State Police, the R.I. Attorney General’s Office and State Medical Examiner’s Office were involved in the investigation.