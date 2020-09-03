Police charge teen after stolen car found in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police say a 17-year-old male from Providence is facing charges related to a stolen car in Pawtucket.

Police making a routine car stop on George Sreet near Park Place around 3:30 a.m. Thursday confirmed the 2006 Toyota Corolla was previously reported stolen.

The owner later came to retrieve the car, which police say was not damaged.

Police don’t believe the juvenile knew the owner of the car. Due to the teen’s age, police are not releasing more information on his charges.

One other person was also in the car at the time of the arrest, but is not facing charges.