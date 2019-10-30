Police: Car involved in Pawtucket chase, crash was stolen; driver charged

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man is facing charges following a chase in Pawtucket that ended in a crash.

Pawtucket police said Jeffrey Raposo, 40, was behind the wheel of a stolen car that was caught on camera speeding through the city with police in pursuit on Tuesday.

Officers spotted the stolen car in the parking lot of the Stop & Shop on Cottage Street and tried to pull it over, according to police, but the driver took off. The officers gave chase but a patrol supervisor soon called off the pursuit because of how fast and recklessly the suspect was driving.

Police said they located the abandoned car crashed into a utility pole on Newport Avenue. They later found Raposo on Oakland Avenue and arrested him.

Raposo was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on charges including possession of a stolen car, eluding police, having an illegal weapon, and failure to appear.