Police: Bones found off I-95 in Pawtucket are human

Blackstone Valley

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Bones found Wednesday afternoon in a wooded area off I-95 in Pawtucket are, in fact, human remains, Rhode Island State Police confirmed Thursday.

A group of ACI inmates made the discovery while picking up litter in the area of Exit 26, according to police.

Investigators immediately responded to recover the bones and canvass the area for additional evidence.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates as we work to learn more.

