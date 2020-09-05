Police: At least 1 person injured in Central Falls shooting

Blackstone Valley

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — At least one person was injured in a shooting in Central Falls on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Detectives on the scene said the shooting occurred around 2 p.m. on Washington Street. One person was transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound, according to police.

12 News obtained witness video of emergency personnel responding to the incident, which closed down part of Washington Street for a short time. The person who sent the video said it appeared a second person was injured in the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

We have calls into police for more information and will continue to update this story both online and on-the-air.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/4/2020: Sheriff Thomas Hodgson

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour