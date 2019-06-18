Police arrest woman accused of robbing couple at Twin River

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Lincoln have captured one of two suspects who they say robbed a couple in the parking lot of the Twin River Casino last week.

Police arrested Bendalee Cabral, 28, of East Providence, for her role in the robbery of a married couple on June 10.

Surveillance video captured a male suspect approaching the couple’s car, forcing the passenger’s side door open and pushing the female victim onto the ground before running away with her purse.

Police are still searching for the second suspect, described as a white male with a medium build. He was seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with dark-colored pants and sneakers at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Lincoln Police Department at (401) 333-1111.