PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a teenager.

Investigators say a 17-year-old girl was attacked around 8 p.m. Friday in a wooded area between the Tomlinson Sports Complex and the Armistice Boulevard section of the bike path.

Police received a tip on Sunday that led them to arrest the suspect.

After further investigation, they arrested Michael Haworth, 60, of Pawtucket, and charged him with first-degree sexual assault and kidnapping.