WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A school nurse at Harris Elementary School was arrested last week after she allegedly put her hands around a student’s neck, according to a police report obtained by 12 News.

Laura Bellochi was taken into custody on Dec. 20 and charged with simple assault.

The school’s principal told officers two students, who are siblings, were eating their lunch in the office after recently experiencing a death in the family, according to the report.

“They were not in the office for disciplinary reasons nor were they there for medical attention from the nurse,” the report reads.

The report states the siblings were “fooling around,” but the principal asserted that neither of them were acting in a way that required staff intervention.

That’s when Bellochi asked one of the students to sit with her in the nurse’s office for being disruptive. The student refused, according to the report, prompting Bellochi to try and drag her into the nurse’s office by the chair she was sitting in.

The student got up and moved to a different nearby chair, but that didn’t stop Bellochi from pulling her arms in an attempt to force her up and into her office, the report noted.

The student slapped Bellochi as she tried to pull her through the doorway into the office. The principal told officers Bellochi then “lost control” and put her hands around the child’s neck.

Though the principal admitted to not actually seeing Bellochi’s hands around the student’s neck, the report states the school’s librarian told officers that she did while visiting the office to use the restroom.

The report adds that the student’s mother also saw Bellochi’s hands around her daughter’s neck while on Facetime during the incident, which officers corroborated by checking their call logs.

Bellochi told officers she was trained to physically restrain students who were a danger to themselves or others. But she also confirmed that no one asked her to intervene and separate the students, according to the report.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 4.