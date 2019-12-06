Police arrest 4 in deadly shooting of 17-year-old Woonsocket girl

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Four people – including two adults and two juveniles – are in custody in connection with fatal shooting that left a 17-year-old girl dead, Woonsocket police confirmed.

Nyasia Williams-Thomas, 17, was sitting in the driver’s seat of an SUV on Village Road when she was shot Wednesday night. She was rushed to the hospital but died from her injuries.

Police Friday said the two adults charged in the case are due for arraignment in Providence District Court at 2 p.m. The two juveniles are due in Family Court sometime Friday.

Police said the shooting was not random. However, they believe it may have been a case of mistaken identity and that one of the two people in the vehicle with Thomas may have been the target.

A 21-year-old woman and 14-year-old boy were in the SUV at the time of the shooting.

Police said Chief Thomas Oates III will provide more details about the case during a news conference at 3 p.m. Friday.

