WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Massachusetts man accused in a deadly crash on New Year’s Eve in Lincoln appeared in court on Tuesday.

Christopher Vincent, 25, of Watertown, faces felony charges related to the crash that killed 22-year-old William Molloy, of Ashland, including:

DUI of liquor or drugs, resulting in death

DUI of liquor or drugs, resulting in serious bodily injury

Driving so as to endanger, resulting in death

Driving so as to endanger, resulting in serious bodily injury

In court, R.I. State Police said troopers were traveling south on Route 146 around 2:30 a.m. when they came upon the aftermath of a crash on the other side of the highway, at the intersection of Route 116. A disabled Acura was found facing northwest on the ramp.

As troopers called for a rescue, they saw two men walking around the vehicle with cuts on their heads and necks, and they were told a third man was lying in the middle of the road.

The third man, later identified as Molloy, appeared to have been ejected from the vehicle, according to police. The troopers found Molloy was not breathing and did not have a pulse, so they began CPR.

Molloy was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

State police said they determined that Vincent was driving when he lost control of the vehicle and hit the crash attenuator, causing the vehicle to spin around.

A witness on scene told police they saw Vincent throw a bottle into the woods, which troopers later found to be vodka. They also found a bottle of cognac on the passenger-side floorboard, police said.

On scene, troopers said Vincent refused to answer questions. He was observed to have bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speech, and his breath smelled of alcohol, police said. The troopers tried to initiate a field sobriety test, but said Vincent refused.

Vincent later refused a chemical test at the hospital, according to police, but troopers obtained a search warrant for his blood. The results were still pending as of Tuesday morning.

Vincent also faces a controlled substance possession charge. State police said they found suspected ephedrine and cocaine in the vehicle, along with several cell phones.

In court, police noted that Vincent was also charged with drug possession in Buffalo, New York, back in September.

Vincent’s lawyer asked for bail to remain at $30,000 with surety. He argued his client is not a flight risk since he’s staying with his parents in Massachusetts and voluntarily came to court. He also said Vincent has sought counseling for substance abuse issues.

The judge stated that due to the seriousness of the alleged events and the charges out of New York, she would instead set bail at $50,000 with conditions, including Vincent signing a waiver of extradition, being referred to pretrial services for alcohol and substance abuse evaluation, and a preliminary suspension of his license.

Court records show Vincent is due back in court at the end of March.