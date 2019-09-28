Police: 47 firearms exchanged during gun buyback event

Breaking News
by: Joseph Griswold,

Posted: / Updated:

Picture Courtesy of Pawtucket PD

PAWTUCKET R.I. (WPRI) — Dozens of Pawtucket residents took advantage of the opportunity to properly discard unwanted firearms in exchange for VISA gift cards.

The Pawtucket Police Department hosted a gun buyback event earlier this month. In exchange for unwanted firearms and ammunition, residents were compensated in varying amounts depending on what they turned in.

Police said in total, 47 firearms and four BB/pellet guns were voluntarily handed over, as well as an assortment of ammunition.

All of the weapons that were turned in during the event will eventually be destroyed.

