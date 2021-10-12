Police: 2-year-old appeared tired, dirty after woman filed false report

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police say a 2 year-old boy reportedly found wandering near I-95 in Pawtucket early Sunday morning had minor injuries and appeared tired and dirty.

According to a police report obtained by 12 News, Central Falls police originally received a call around 6:30 a.m. from Daniela Peraza Lemus stating she had located a child in Pawtucket while coming home from Providence in a rideshare.

Peraza Lemus, 22, of Central Falls, said the child was “laying on his back at the end of the off ramp,” not wearing socks or shoes, and had a pile of diapers on his chest, the report states. Police say the diapers were taken into evidence.

Peraza Lemus told police her driver did not want to wait for police to be called, so she took the boy and brought him to her apartment.

The call prompted police to search the area of Exit 26 to see if they could locate any evidence or people looking for their child, but came up empty, according to the report.

The child, whose name has not been disclosed, was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for an evaluation. Police say he “showed very few emotions, did not say anything and appeared to be very tired.”

While police say a doctor examining the child said he appeared to be in good health, the report notes the child’s fingers and feet were dirty. The police report also states the child had a “small scratch located above his left eye and also appeared to have a small burn on his left leg, but they did not think it was a cigarette burn.”

A doctor also told responding officers the child appeared to have good hygiene, but she was unsure if his diaper was changed prior to the examination.

After an initial investigation, Pawtucket police said Peraza Lemus was arrested and charged with filing a false police report. Police later clarified that she was a “friend/acquaintance of mom that was supposed to have watched the child during this incident.”

Peraza Lemus was released from custody Monday morning on $5,000 personal recognizance, and is due back in court next February. She declined to speak to reporters when asked what happened.