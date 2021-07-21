Police: 2 men robbed at gunpoint in Twin River parking lot

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are searching for a pair of suspects who reportedly robbed two men at gunpoint in the Twin River Casino parking lot early Wednesday morning.

The victims, identified by police as two adult males, told officers they were approached by the suspects after exiting their vehicle in the North Lot.

Following a brief conversation, one of the men revealed what appeared to be a firearm inside his waistband, the victims told police.

At that point, police said both victims were ordered to kneel on the ground and hand over all of their money.

As the victims were gathering their money, one of the suspects took the firearm out of his waist band and pointed it directly at one of their heads, according to police.

One the victims gave their money to the suspects, police said they were ordered not to turn around and to walk towards the casino. Once inside the casino, the victims immediately reported the incident to Twin River Security.

The suspects are described as two men in their twenties. The victims described one of the suspects as a tall, Black male and the other as a shorter white male wearing a Spongebob t-shirt.

Police are actively investigating the incident and are following up on all possible leads. Anyone who may have witnessed the robbery or can identify the suspects is asked to contact the Lincoln Police Department by calling (401) 333-1111.