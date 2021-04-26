Police: 100 gallons of hydrochloric acid spilled inside Lincoln facility

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — A chemical spill inside a manufacturing facility in Lincoln caused a large hazmat response Monday morning.

Around 8:45 a.m., emergency crews responded to ChemArt, which is located at an industrial park on New England Way.

Police say a tanker was delivering hydrochloric acid to the business when a pump valve malfunctioned and about 100 gallons of the chemical spilled.

ChemArt was the only building in the area that needed to be evacuated, according to Lincoln Police Captain Philip Gould.

“They’re taking this step by step to handle the mitigation process as they evaluate inside,” Gould said. “The threat – if there is a threat – has been contained.”

No injuries were reported, and at this time it’s unclear when the building will be reopened.