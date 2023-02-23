LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Poker returns to Bally’s Twin River Casino on Thursday for the first time in three years.

The Lincoln casino will reopen a portion of its poker room that has been closed since March 2020 — the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bally’s says the casino will offer limited poker tables daily from 10 a.m. until 2 a.m., with seats available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The casino is only opening part of its poker room as Bally’s works to hire more dealers and staff members.