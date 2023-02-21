LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Poker will soon return to Bally’s Twin River Casino.

Bally’s announced Tuesday the Lincoln casino will be reopening a portion of its poker room, which closed in March 2020 during the height of the pandemic.

The casino will offer limited poker tables daily from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. starting Thursday, with seats given on a first come, first served basis.

Bally’s explained that the casino will only be opening part of the poker room at this time as it works to hire dealers and additional staff.