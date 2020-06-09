Pet spa owner wanted by police after RISPCA seizes litter of puppies

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — The owner of a North Smithfield pet spa arrested earlier this year on animal cruelty charges is now wanted by Rhode Island State Police for violating the terms of his bail.

An arrest warrant has been issued for John Froais, according to the R.I. Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The RISPCA said it executed a search warrant on Tuesday at his pet spa, “Doggie Styles,” with assistance from state police and the state veterinarian. They were acting on a tip that six French bulldog puppies in need of veterinary care were at the Sayles Hill Road business.

The litter was seized and immediately examined by a licensed veterinarian, the RISPCA said, adding that the puppies are not up for adoption and their conditions are being withheld at this time.

According to the RISPCA, Froais was found to be custody of a French bulldog when he brought her to a veterinary hospital for a Caesarean section last month.

In January, he was charged with four counts of cruelty to animals, four counts of inadequate care of dogs, and five counts of unlicensed practice of veterinary medicine in a separate case also involving a French bulldog.

Following his arraignment, Froais was released on personal recognizance with an order from the judge not to have care, custody or control of any animals.

Froais denied the allegations, telling Eyewitness News: “I strongly feel I have done nothing wrong.”

He also faces charges of simple assault and obstructing a police officer.